Overnight standoff ends with one in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One suspect is in custody after a standoff overnight Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a man on a porch with a shotgun just south of 47th and Cuming St around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Authorities set up a large perimeter after witnesses reported hearing a gunshot as officers arrived.

The standoff ended just after 1 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect came outside.

There are no reports of any injuries.

