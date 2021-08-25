Overnight storms cause tree damage, power outages

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wind, lighting and thunder made for a loud night across the metro, and Wednesday morning, some parts of town woke up to damage.

The winds and rain combined to knock down a number of trees around the metro.

The heavy rain and wind moved in after midnight.

There were also reports of trees knocked down and power outages from Midtown to Aksarben Village and westward.

Ralston Police reported storm debris blocked several roads early and even knocked out power to several traffic lights.

For many, power outages were the biggest problem caused by the storm.

Around 2 a.m, OPPD reported more than 14,000 customers lost electricity.

Most of those were reported in Douglas County. OPPD said crews are working to restore power.

