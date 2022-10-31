Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oversized load impacts eastbound traffic on Hwy 370 on Monday

IMG_0981.jpg
Ron Johnson / KMTV
IMG_0981.jpg
Posted at 9:24 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 10:24:49-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A large oversized load got stuck on eastbound Hwy 370 Monday morning and impacted traffic, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

NDOT says due to the oversized load getting stuck in the area, they had to basically close the eastbound lanes of Hwy 370.

A later tweet from NDOT says traffic is now moving but advises drivers to be alert as the oversized load will be parked in the eastbound turn lane of Hwy 370 at Wickersham.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018