Oversized load impacts eastbound traffic on Hwy 370 on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A large oversized load got stuck on eastbound Hwy 370 Monday morning and impacted traffic, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

NDOT says due to the oversized load getting stuck in the area, they had to basically close the eastbound lanes of Hwy 370.

A later tweet from NDOT says traffic is now moving but advises drivers to be alert as the oversized load will be parked in the eastbound turn lane of Hwy 370 at Wickersham.

Traffic is moving now, but be alert as this oversized load will be parked in the EB Turn lane of Hwy 370 at Wickersham. https://t.co/BUm1hGvE0f — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) October 31, 2022

