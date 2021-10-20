PACE holds groundbreaking at Bob Campos Soccer Fields; $400K grant made project possible

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was an exciting day for Omaha’s Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) program. The group broke ground on a new state-of-the-art facility that includes a concession stand and restrooms.

The facility is being built at the Bob Campos Soccer Fields and construction will also include a cement walkway, which will make it easier for players and fans to access the fields.

The project was all made possible thanks to $400,000 in grant money from the JBS Hometown Strong initiative.

"This place is full of families and it's very important for families to be able to enjoy the festivities and restrooms,” said PACE Program and Development Director Tony Espejo. “Believe it or not, concessions are very important because at the end of the day, we don't want to just bring children out, we want to bring families out."

JBS is also donating two new electronic scoreboards for the field which hosts more than 2,000 kids during PACE’s summer program.

