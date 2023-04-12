PACE hosts gang awareness seminar

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Officers and local leaders gathered Tuesday for a seminar on gang awareness and intervention hosted by Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE).

Brought in to speak was Ron Cook Barrett, described as one of the nation's leading gang specialists.

Seminar attendees learned about the presence of gangs in the U.S. and how they recruit young people as well as identifying common gang symbols.

"At PACE, you know it's not just an athletic program, we reach out to the kids, we try to do community awareness type stuff,” said Saul Sotero. “So, this stuff is going on whether you see it or not, and it's giving us an idea of what to look for."

The seminar is a part of PACE's Youth Violence Prevention and Reduction Program.

