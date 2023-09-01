Paid sick leave petitioners collecting signatures Labor Day weekend: 'We need to be recognizing all workers'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the Labor Day holiday approaches, many petitioners with the paid sick leave initiative will be out and about gathering signatures.

While some people will have Labor Day off, others won't. Advocates with the paid sick leave initiative, which launched last month, aim to advance workers' rights.

If passed, businesses with fewer than 20 employees will have to allow their employees 40 hours of sick time per year. While businesses with more than 20 employees will have to give workers 56 hours per year.

Advocates will be at SeptemberFest and many other metro events this weekend to spread the word.

“We need to be recognizing all workers, especially in Nebraska. We're the backbone of tons of different industries. The workers are the most important part of it,” said Sierra Edmisten, a ballot sponsor for the paid sick leave initiative.

The advocates say they're upset because people will have to work on a day that recognizes workers' rights.

The petition will need 90,000 signatures by next July in order to get it on the ballot. The sponsors of the petition say they are pleased with the progress made so far.

3 News Now asked how many signatures they got, but they said they could not provide a specific number at this time.

