Panel discussion: Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and, to mark a day of action for the issue, 3 News Now anchor Jennifer Griswold hosted a Facebook Live conversation on Tuesday morning. The panelists were sexual assault and domestic violence experts from Methodist Health System.

If you or a loved one is in need of help, please reach out to:

Women’s Center for Advancement 24/7 hotline: 402-345-7273

Heartland Family Services: (800) 523-3666

Watch the panel below or on our Facebook page.