Pansing Brooks picked by Democrats for special election to fill Fortenberry term

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — As expected, State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln was named Tuesday as the Democratic Party’s candidate for the special election to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

A special election will be held June 28 to fill out Fortenberry’s remaining term. He resigned March 31 after being found guilty of lying to and misleading federal investigators probing illegal campaign contributions that originated with a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire living in Paris.

State Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said Tuesday that Nebraskans “have an enormous opportunity to restore integrity and honesty” by selecting Pansing Brooks to fill out Fortenberry’s term, which ends in January.

“Patty is a voice for working families who gets results by bridging political divides,” Kleeb said in a news release.

The Republicans have yet to name their candidate, but it is expected to be State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk. Flood is the front-runner in the GOP primary since Fortenberry, who had represented the 1st Congressional District since 2005, dropped out.

Pansing Brooks, who has represented a south Lincoln legislative district for the past eight years, is viewed as the favorite to win the Democratic primary.

She said she was honored to be selected by the executive committee of the Democratic Party and will “fight passionately to reduce the effects of inflation that are hurting working families and small businesses, lower prescription drug prices, help our communities thrive and ensure a healthy planet.”

