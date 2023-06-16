Papillion Days kicks off a 4-day celebration on Thursday

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Papillion Days kicked off its first day of celebrations on Thursday. The annual event started with a carnival and market in the park.

The event will continue at 5 p.m. on Friday and will end the day with a fireworks show.

“We just heard it was a really good event. We heard there was a lot of families here. We heard it was really fun out here and I bring my kids too so it gives them something to do while we're working. And it's really close. We also kinda wanted to support Papillion. Bringing more people out here and things like that,” said Jasmine Michel, Omaha resident.

