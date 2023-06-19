Papillion Days wrap up with a special Father's Day pancake feed

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — After a weekend of celebrations, Papillion Days wrapped up on Sunday morning with a special Father's Day pancake feed.

Boy Scouts Troop 463 was out at the city park shelter serving up some flapjacks. The feed was part of a fundraiser to help fund their ongoing activities this year.

Troop 463 served over 100 pancakes, feeding plenty of fathers and grandfathers on their special day.

“We love to get the community together. There's people we see every year at the feed and they ... and a lot of people come out with their neighbors and friends and have a good time. And the Boy Scouts enjoy providing the food,” said Assistant Scout Master Randy Parker.

Troop 463 has been doing the Father's Day pancake feeds for over 15 years now.

