Papillion family saves money for college by baking sweet treats

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Starting a small business is never easy, but a family that 3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson met with in Papillion has spent the last year creating something sweet.

The baked goods they make may be melt-in-your-mouth delicious, but the story behind this small business might just melt your heart.

Meet the Bennett family.

Levi, Sam, Caleb and Isaac are the Papillion boys behind Bennett Bakery. They also have their parents Rebecca and Jeremy Bennett right by their side.

Entrepreneurship and baking are nothing new for this family of six. It started as the traditional lemonade stand when they lived in Kansas City.

"When we came up here to Omaha we wanted to do something again. The boys wanted to start a little business," said Jeremy Bennett.

For the last year, they have been making and selling homemade cinnamon rolls every Saturday.

The idea is for these boys to graduate college debt free. Something Rebecca did with her parents growing up.

"We have the same vision for our kids and just wanted them to not have to worry about that after college. So we thought that they had thought of a great idea," she said.

The boys are also learning everyday skills.

"From simple math, business skills, how to talk to people and introduce themselves," said Jeremy Bennett.

They knock on neighbors' doors during the week for orders.

"Mom and Dad say I am extroverted. Sometimes I get a little nervous, but not a lot," said Isaac Bennett.

And they also build boxes, add labels and even do the dishes. All 4 boys also like helping their mom bake up a batch too.

"Usually takes me about three hours to make 12 batches of cinnamon rolls," said Rebecca Bennett.

This little business has grown, typically selling out every week.

"It started with just our neighbors. We used Facebook to help online a little bit," said Jeremy Bennett.

Folks can fill out the order form online too. Just pick an available Saturday and the number of cinnamon rolls you want. If you are in this radius, you'll get a special delivery from the boys.

"From seven to 10, they deliver them," said "It's delivered to their door and they are warm. And so a lot of people like having that on a Saturday morning and they can choose a time, that they want their hot breakfast delivered to their doors," said Rebecca Bennett.

It's an experience with a lasting impact.

"I like having cinnamon rolls for breakfast Saturday morning. And I also like seeing people smile and say thank you when we deliver the cinnamon rolls," said Isaac Bennett.

The Bennetts have also started selling “freezer rolls” with frosting for people to order and save for another day.

They are all sold out for the Saturday ahead of Easter Sunday but you can click here for information.

