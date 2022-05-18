If you saw some smoke billowing over the metro — don't worry, it wasn't unexpected like the car explosion in west Omaha on Monday. There was no reason to be alarmed, because Wednesday's smoke was from a planned fire.

The Papillion Fire Department intentionally set two houses on fire at 90th Street and Highway 370. It was all part of a training exercise.

Watch the entire video below.

Papillion Fire Department conducts lifesized fire training on real houses Wednesday

