Papillion Fire Department educates and entertains during Fire Prevention Week

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The Papillion Fire Department opened its doors to the community on Sunday as part of Fire Prevention Week.

This year's national fire prevention theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape!" Papillion Fire Department taught kids just that Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters used a simulator to teach kids and families what to do in the case of a house fire and the importance of staying low to the ground.

“The key to fire prevention is awareness,” said Jeff Jones, Deputy Fire Chief of the Papillion Fire Department. “Teach kids about fire safety about how to get out of their house in the event of a fire. Teach them About fire alarms, teach them what they should do. Also, it's good to reinforce that with the parents."

Jones also says it's important for the community to get to know the firefighters, so they're familiar with them, adding that firefighters usually show up on someone's worst day.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.