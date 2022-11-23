Papillion Fire Marshal shares safe cooking tips ahead of Thanksgiving

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Steve Thornburg with the Papillion Fire Department said he’s expecting to receive more fire calls during the Thanksgiving holiday and cautions people to be prepared before they start to cook.

His tips include making sure you have a fire extinguisher nearby in the kitchen, keeping kids and pets away, and watching pot handles so people don’t bump into them.

Inattention, Thornburg said, is the most common reason for home fires on Thanksgiving.

“[People] get started cooking, everyone’s gathered in the living room and they forget," he said. "They go to watch the football game and leave something on the stove that’s too hot and it catches on fire."

Turkey fryers also pose specific dangers. Thornburg says to keep them at least 10 ft. away from the house when using them. He shared what prep work should be done beforehand.

“You want a thermometer that you can put into the oil so that you know what the temperature is so it doesn’t catch fire," he said. "Make sure that your turkey’s been completely thawed out and dried off as much as possible, when it boils over that grease can catch fire."

The National Fire Protection Association has some important tips for cooking safety. FEMA also has some good info specific to turkey fryers.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.