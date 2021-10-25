Papillion La Vista Community Schools reevaluating mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board will be reviewing some of its COVID-19 policies — specifically its mask requirement.

It’s been almost two months since the board decided to put in a mask requirement at all schools in the district which came after it saw a significant spike in cases during week three of the school year.

Tonight, the board will take a look at local cases and hear recommendations.

According to the local health department, more than 25% of new COVID cases are in people under 20.

As for the district, there are around 30 active cases which is a slight increase from recent weeks, but it’s still much lower than what we saw before the masks were put in place when there were over 90 cases.

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson will have more tonight on the board meeting, tonight on 3 News Now Live at 10.

