Papillion La Vista Community Schools reevaluating mask mandate

Active cases have been down since it was put in place
On Monday, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board will be reviewing some of its COVID-19 policies — specifically its mask requirement.
Posted at 6:34 PM, Oct 25, 2021
It’s been almost two months since the board decided to put in a mask requirement at all schools in the district which came after it saw a significant spike in cases during week three of the school year.

Tonight, the board will take a look at local cases and hear recommendations.

According to the local health department, more than 25% of new COVID cases are in people under 20.

As for the district, there are around 30 active cases which is a slight increase from recent weeks, but it’s still much lower than what we saw before the masks were put in place when there were over 90 cases.

