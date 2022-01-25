Watch
Papillion La Vista High School and La Vista Middle School dropping mask mandate

Posted at 9:14 PM, Jan 24, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Papillion La Vista High School and La Vista Middle School are dropping their mask requirement.

According to a letter sent out to families, masks will no longer be required for students and staff beginning Tuesday.

This is due to the 3-day average absence rate, which dropped below the 7% threshold needed to trigger a mandate.

What will trigger a move back to masks required?

Elementary

  • Starting January 25, if there are 2 new positive cases in the same classroom, masks will be required for a minimum of 10 days for that classroom.
  • If the school absentee rate for illness reaches a 3 day average of 7% or higher, masks will be required for a minimum of 10 days. At the end of the 10 days, masks will no longer be required as long as the 3-day average leading up to day 10 is below 7%. If the 3-day average is above 7% on day 10, masks will remain required until a 3-day average is below 7%.

Middle & High School

  • If a school absentee rate for illness reaches a 3 day average of 7% or higher, masks will be required for a minimum of 10 days. At the end of the 10 days, masks will no longer be required as long as the 3-day average, leading up to day 10 is below 7%. If the 3-day average is above 7% on day 10, masks will remain required until a 3-day average is below 7%.

