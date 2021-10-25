Watch
Papillion La Vista High School Principal Jerry Kalina announces retirement

PLVCS
Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education meeting
PLVSchools
Posted at 6:55 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 19:55:36-04

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Jerry Kalina, Papillion La Vista High School Principal, announced his upcoming retirement at the end of the school year during Monday's board of education meeting for Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

According to the high school website, Kalina, a 1986 graduate of Benson High School in Omaha and has been the principal of PLVHS for 10 years. Before that, he served in several roles within the school district.

He was thanked for an "outstanding career" as Monarch Principal.

