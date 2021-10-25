Papillion La Vista High School Principal Jerry Kalina announces retirement

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Jerry Kalina, Papillion La Vista High School Principal, announced his upcoming retirement at the end of the school year during Monday's board of education meeting for Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

According to the high school website, Kalina, a 1986 graduate of Benson High School in Omaha and has been the principal of PLVHS for 10 years. Before that, he served in several roles within the school district.

He was thanked for an "outstanding career" as Monarch Principal.

