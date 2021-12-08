Papillion La Vista High School student faces 'school, legal consequences' after taking photo with gun

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Papillion La Vista High School (PLHS) freshman is facing "school and legal consequences" after a photo circulated of her with a gun, according to a press release.

The school was made aware of a Snapchat of the girl holding the weapon after school on Tuesday. They say no specific threat was tied to the image.

According to PLHS, the issue was immediately investigated by police and the school and the "situation has been handled."

