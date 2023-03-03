Papillion La Vista high schools face off in annual Unified Sports Game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, there was a rivalry between Papillion High Schools in the annual Unified Sports Game.

Papillion La Vista and Papillion La Vista South faced off with teams that include students who experience disabilities.

The game is true to its name, by unifying students of mixed abilities and also unifying the student fan sections.

"I think it means a ton for just our school in general that they have this stage to be able to feel included and have their time to shine. And I think it's important for our district too, that we come together for something like this. To celebrate those with disabilities who participate in unified sports. So I think it means a lot and it's just something all of our student body really looks forward to," said Lauren Schriner, special education teacher at Papillion La Vista South.

The annual basketball game is the culminating event of inclusion week and has been a staple event for at least five years running.

