Papillion La Vista School District shows appreciation to staff all month

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — This week is teacher appreciation week and we are celebrating all they've done and continue to do for their students.

Teachers are very important, but at the Papillion La Vista school district, they want to make sure that every staff member feels appreciated as this year has not been easy for anyone.

"We've got four weeks of events planned every day for four weeks. Just a little something, a pick me up for staff, to say thank you for helping us get through this very challenging school year," said Annette Eyman Director of Communications for the Papillion La Vista School District.

The district realized it's staff had to do their jobs differently this year and work harder than ever before to be able to keep kids in school and on track.

"The extra cleaning our custodians did. Our food service employees were serving lunch in the classroom instead of the cafeteria. We had a whole group of teachers who are now teaching remote, instead of in person," said Eyman.

The young adult transition students visit each staff member with a smile, and a pick-me-up cart full of snacks. As the school year comes to a close, there is definitely a lot to celebrate.

"Lot's of people didn't think we would ever make it. We didn't do two days in, two days out. We didn't do any of those. We said we are in school, we are staying in school, and we've done that. We've done it the entire year, and that thank you goes to our staff," said Eyman.