Papillion La Vista second-graders celebrate TWOsday with learning activities

Posted at 6:26 PM, Feb 22, 2022
PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Papillion La Vista Community Schools second-graders across the district celebrated TWOsday on (2-22-22).

Prairie Queen Elementary second-graders participated in learning activities based on the numbers two or 22.

Students had 22 minutes to build a tower out of spaghetti noodles, tape and string. The stability of the towers was tested with a marshmallow at the end before final measurements.

They also participated in challenges with 22 seconds or two-minute time limits.

