PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE: 1 p.m.

The Papillion Police Department located Kaleb "Zoey" McGinness, the missing person who wandered away from a mental health/developmental disabilities facility near 120th Street and Cornhusker.

A spokesman for the department thanks those who shared the information to help locate McGinness.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.