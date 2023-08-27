Papillion Police Department investigating homicide that occurred near Madison and Perry Streets

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The Papillion Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near Madison and Perry streets.

Here's what we know:

According to the Papillion Police Department, on Saturday around 6:14 p.m., Papillion Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Madison and Perry streets for a domestic violence disturbance.

Authorities said the disturbance was between an estranged husband and wife. During the disturbance, a shooting occurred resulting in the death of the wife. The shooting suspect, Walter Alexander, fled the scene in a 2012 Silver Mercedes Benz C Sedan, said police.

Papillion Police Department officers with the assistance of LaVista Police Department Officers, pursued the suspect vehicle to the area of 84th Street and Harrison Street where he was stopped and taken into custody without incident, said police.

Walter Alexander was later booked into the Sarpy County Law Enforcement Center on first-degree murder, as well as a host of other charges.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and LaVista Police Department are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

