Papillion Police Officer bit by dog Thursday

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from the Papillion Police Department said an officer was bitten by a dog Thursday.

At 11:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to an address on Lexington Lane for a well-being check. The reporting party wanted officers to check on the status of her mother, because she hadn’t heard from her mom in a few days, and her mom wasn’t answering her phone.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they knocked on the door and heard a dog inside, and a short time later the door was answered by the homeowner with her dog at her side, a pit bull lab mix.

When the homeowner opened the door to speak with the officer the dog exited and attacked the officer as they were standing on the front porch. The dog knocked the officer to the ground and bit the officer on the arm and legs and attempted to bite the officer in the abdomen. The dog ultimately, along with the owner, retreated into the residence and closed the door.

The officer was transported by Papillion Fire and Rescue to Bergan Mercy for treatment.

Officers on location made numerous attempts to get the homeowner out of the residence, as well as determine the location of the dog. The Nebraska Humane Society arrived and took possession of the dog, while the homeowner was booked into the Sarpy County Corrections on charges of Obstructing a Peace Officer and Dangerous Dog, Inflict Bodily Injury.

