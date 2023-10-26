Papillion thrift store offers something more: 'I can feel this energy and it's very heavenly'

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — At the corner of Washington Street and 2nd Avenue, a sign honoring a 10-year-old girl, whose life was cut short in 2019, can be found. Abby Whitford was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the intersection.

Elaine Edwards, a family friend, had picked this spot for her thrift store.

“We just decided to name it after her just to remember her and to keep talking about her,” said Edwards.

Edwards opened Abby's Corner three years ago, shoppers honor her memory whether they know it or not because part of every sale goes to help the community.

“We donate to the Food Bank for the Heartland, and also Live On Nebraska which is organ donation.”

Coming here is different than anywhere else if you ask shoppers like Karen Bothwell.

“I can feel this energy and it's very heavenly,” said Bothwell. “I don't know how to describe it but I just had to come back.”

15% of the thrift store's revenue goes to the Food Bank for the Heartland and Live On Nebraska.

