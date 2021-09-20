Papillion to unveil 14-foot tall monarch butterfly statue this Friday in Veterans Park

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — This Friday, the city of Papillion is inviting the public to attend the unveiling of a huge monarch butterfly sculpture at the Butterfly Garden in Veterans Park.

The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. and is happening at the northeast corner of East Halleck and South Monroe Streets.

The city provided the following release about the unveiling:

The Papillion 150 Committee, along with the Papillion Community Foundation, invite the public to attend the Dedication of the Butterfly Garden at Veterans Park to the City of Papillion and the official unveiling of the 14-foot-tall Monarch Butterfly Sculpture, on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. The Butterfly Garden is located on the north side of the established Veterans Park, on the NE corner of E. Halleck Street and S. Monroe Street in Papillion, Nebraska. https://papillion150.com/butterflygarden/



This legacy project evolved in 2020 as part of the 150th Anniversary celebration of Papillion. The City of Papillion worked with the Papillion 150’s Butterfly Habitat Committee by providing the irrigated lawn space within Veterans Park, utilizing the professional assistance of a landscape architect to plan the Garden’s unique butterfly-shaped design, and extending the circular walkway from the established Veterans Park to the Garden.



Financially, this Garden project was made possible by the generosity of many Papillion residents and business partners, and grants from local nonprofits, such as Midlands Community Foundation, Papillion Jr. Woman’s Club, and Papillion Area Lions Club. The unique Monarch Butterfly Sculpture, created by Omaha artist Matthew Placzek, was made possible by the generous donations of the Rudy and Linda Chloupek family and the Gary and Debra Shives family, of Papillion, and other individuals.



Over 50 volunteer gardeners, working alongside three Master Gardeners, have contributed approximately 200 hours in planting the first rounds of spring bulbs, perennials, and annual flowers, and maintaining the Garden this summer community service and involvement at its best. This Butterfly Garden is already becoming a haven for butterflies and pollinators, and it will serve as a living classroom for students of all ages. It will be a place of peace and serenity where people can go for reflection while enjoying nature. With the addition of the Monarch Butterfly Sculpture, the Garden will enhance the quality of life in Papillion and will draw visitors for many years to come.

