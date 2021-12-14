Papillion's Ashbury Elementary introduces a 'calming room' to help students cope with big emotions

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Papillion La Vista school district officials cut the ribbon on a brand new way to support struggling students at Ashbury Elementary on Monday. It's a "calming room."

"We see a need in our building to, where sometimes our students will be upset whether they're angry or sad or just checked out, and we can bring them into this room to allow them to stabilize and then they can get back to their classroom and they can learn better by doing so," said Justine Clemenger, Ashbury Elementary School counselor.

Some of the sensory tools that students can use include water beads, music instruments, visually appealing lights, swings, yoga balls, jumping tools and more.

