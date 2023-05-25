Papillion's Farmer's Market draws hundreds of shoppers and some new vendors

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Wednesday was the first day of Papillion's Farmer's Market.

Hundreds of folks flocked to the event and 3 News Now caught up with some shoppers as well as first-time vendors.

"My sister and I are selling home-baked jumbo muffins and mini home-baked bread loaves,” said Teresa Mathews. “So this is our first year to sell our loaves and we've been baking it for probably 15 years. But everybody has told us you should sell your bread, take it to the masses. So we thought this would be the place to do it because we love the farmer's market.”

The farmer's market goes from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at City Park every Wednesday through August 16.

