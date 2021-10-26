Papillion to host US Quidditch Midwest regional championship this weekend

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend and love Harry Potter, US Quidditch (USQ) will be hosting its Midwest regional championship this Saturday at Papillion landing.

According to a release from Sarpy County Tourism, the event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with games all day. Vendors will set up shop from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The vendors attending include The Omaha Corgi Crew, The Tea Smith, Iowa Henna, Tank Zombie Studios, The Book Nook, Enchanted Ignis, Fox Fairy Creations, Three Willows and The Imaginarium.

Five collegiate teams will be competing in the tournament including Creighton University's club team, Creighton Quidditch, as well as other collegiate teams from Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Colorado.

All the teams will be competing for the title of regional champion and qualification to the US Quidditch Cup which is the sport's national championship.

"We’re delighted to host the USQ tournament for the second time and raise awareness of this sport in the Omaha community,” said Fred Uhe, Tourism Director at Sarpy County Tourism. “Quidditch is a unique and fun sport that is sure to entertain spectators of all ages.”

Admission is free and open to the public and money raised through donations will help USQ’s mission to advance the sport and continue building a community around it.

