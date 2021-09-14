Papillon woman facing charges for alleged sexual assault of a vulnerable adult

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A Department of Health and Human Services employee is facing accusations of sexually assaulting and abusing a senior in her care.

Court documents allege Kathryn Edgington assaulted and abused the victim earlier this month in Sarpy County.

Edgington is employed by the Department of Health and Human Services.

She faces a count of first and second-degree sexual assault of a protected individual, as well as one count of abuse of a vulnerable or senior adult.

Edgington was booked Tuesday morning and no bond has been set.

She is scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.