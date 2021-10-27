Watch
Papio NRD to close Elkhorn River access points until next spring

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you enjoy getting your boat out on the Elkhorn River, this weekend will be your last chance to do so.

According to a release from the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources, it will close all access sites to the river for the season on the morning of Monday, Nov. 1.

It said, “The access sites include Elkhorn Crossing Recreation Area, Graske Crossing, and the West Maple Road access site. The access sites will reopen April 1st, 2022.”

