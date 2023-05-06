Parade at Forest Station Elementary School celebrates Omaha educators

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday afternoon, educators got the celebrity treatment at Forest Station Elementary.

The staff as well as students lined the school's drive as community members drove through to honk, cheer and celebrate how they support students.

“It means a lot. I almost got teary-eyed. So um, just seeing the support of the families and community, means a lot as a teacher,” said 2nd-grade teacher Erin Hockhstein.

This kicks off staff appreciation week, which runs May 8 through May 12.

