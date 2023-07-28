Paralyzed Veterans of America hosts bowling tournament for folks in wheelchairs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A big bowling event for paralyzed veterans is currently underway.

The Great Plains Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America is hosting the tournament at Mockingbird Lanes for folks in wheelchairs.

Bowlers from all over the country, and even a team from Sweden, are in Omaha to compete.

Organizers say it's the community that makes this event possible.

“We appreciate all the community support, and that's what makes it fun. We get so many, especially on the ... we have a lot of fun. We have prizes, raffles and the community gets to see what the wheelchair bowlers can do and help motivate them. And if they know someone in a wheelchair that's not familiar with it and they can come out and join in with us,” said Dave Nelson Jr., national director of Great Plains Paralyzed Veterans of America.

He says you don't have to be a veteran to join them, but you do have to be in a wheelchair. The tournament runs through Sunday.

