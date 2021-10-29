Parents and toddlers celebrate Halloween at the A.V. Sorensen Community Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This morning, parents and their little ones got into the Halloween spirit at the A.V. Sorensen Community Center with the center’s annual Parent and Tot Halloween Party.

Children dressed up in their Halloween costumes and took part in a number of fun activities.

“Kids and parents can come in...there's a bounce house, little tiny tot toys, ride-along scooters, balls and we also have some easy arts and crafts for toddlers to do some coloring and some basic things like that,” said AV Sorensen Community Center Recreation Coordinator Jake Higgins.

The event was free for kids and $1 for parents to go inside the gym.

