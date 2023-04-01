Parking meter changes coming to downtown, midtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sometime in the next few months, Park Omaha will eliminate time limits and decrease the initial hourly rate on its meters.

In the new system, drivers won't be ticketed for "feeding the meter" and staying beyond a time limit. But drivers will still be incentivized to park off the street because high-traffic areas will have rates progressively increase over time.

The rates are as follows, per a Park Omaha press release:



If a driver parks in a green “E” area, which means economy parking, the rate is $0.50/hour. The rate will not increase and will have a max daily price of $6. Occasionally, economy parking may have higher hourly rates when large events are happening nearby, but the rate will remain flat.

If a driver parks in an orange “3+” area, the parking rate will increase hourly beginning after three hours, with a max daily price of $15.50. The base rate for this zone is $1/hour for the first three hours.

If a driver parks in a purple “2+” area, the parking rate will increase hourly beginning after two hours, with a max daily price of $29. The base rate for this zone is $1/hour for the first two hours.

“We want to charge the lowest rate possible to achieve parking availability without worrying about getting a citation,” said Ken Smith, Omaha’s city parking and mobility manager, in a press release. “The new policy will match pricing with demand to ensure there is always an open parking spot nearby and allow those that need to stay longer the ability to do so.”

Parkers will be able to pay with the Park Omaha app or via a QR code on smartphones, and with multi-space meters on each block with coins or a card.

Park Omaha garages and surface lots will also eliminate gates. Cameras will read license plates, instead, and there will be payment stations inside for parkers without a monthly subscription.

