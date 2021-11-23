Parks and recreation to hold summer job interviews in Dec. & Jan.

If you’re interested in a summer job working at one of the city’s golf courses, pools, parks — or one of the other properties it manages — the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department will be holding job interviews to fill those spots in December and January.

It said, “Omaha Parks and Recreation is hosting in-person and virtual interviews this December and January for various job opportunities in Recreation Facilities, Aquatics, Golf, Camps, and Park Maintenance! All positions are part-time or seasonal."

You must apply online if interested prior to interviewing at the department’s website and then must select a timeslot by clicking here.

The interview dates, locations and times are:

December 16th, 5pm- 7pm - Camelot Community Center - 9270 Cady Ave

- Camelot Community Center - 9270 Cady Ave December 20th, 12pm - 2pm - Subby Anzaldo Columbus Community Center - 1515 S. 24th St.

- Subby Anzaldo Columbus Community Center - 1515 S. 24th St. December 20th, 4pm - 6pm - Mockingbird Hills Community Center - 10242 Mockingbird Dr.

- Mockingbird Hills Community Center - 10242 Mockingbird Dr. December 29th, 12pm - 2pm - Florence Community Center - 2920 Bondesson St.

- Florence Community Center - 2920 Bondesson St. December 29th, 4pm - 6pm - Montclair Community Center - 2304 S. 135th Ave

- Montclair Community Center - 2304 S. 135th Ave January 8th, 10am - 12pm - Common Ground Community Center - 1701 Veterans Dr.

Positions:

DAY CAMPS

Looking for: Counselors, Specialists, Assistant Camp Directors, and Camp Directors.

All of our day camps are outdoor nature-based camps where you can relive the best days of your youth! Lead campers in archery, nature hikes, wilderness skills, arts & crafts, outdoor cooking, and lots more fun!

35-40 hours per week, Monday - Friday

Prefer applicants 18 and older

For more info, contact J acob Higgins at 402-444-5596.

AQUATICS

Lifeguards (must be 15 years old) - 20-40 hrs per week

Aquatic Management - 20-40 hrs per week

Aquatic Management positions include: Learn to Swim Specialist, Assistant Pool Manager, Pool Manager, and Pool Operators.

For more info, contact Shane Wampler at 402-444-5918.

RECREATION PROGRAMMER

Assist one of the community center supervisors with essential daily functions including customer service, record-keeping, computer software input, upkeep on safety control, and maintaining clean areas. Exudes a positive attitude, motivated, dependable, organized, is detailed oriented, and a problem solver! Must enjoy being around patrons of all ages.

20-40 hours per week

Flexible Scheduling - Days, evenings, and weekends

For more info, contact Peg Swanson at 402-444-5930.

GOLF

Clubhouse Attendant, Golf Ranger, and Concessions

Maintenance Workers, and Ground Maintenance

Must be 18 years old to apply and 19 years old for Concessions

Full-time and part-time positions with flexible hours

For more info, contact Michaela Clemens at 402-444-5953.

HARRY KOCH TRAP & SKEET

Assist the Range Supervisor with essential daily functions including record keeping, computer software input, providing customer service, upkeep on safety control, and maintaining clean areas. Must be able to be on your feet and lift 25-50 lbs. Exudes a positive attitude, be self-motivating, & dependable. Experience in the trap and skeet field is not required.

20-40 hours per week

Hours vary - Days, evenings, and weekends

Must be 18 years and older

For more info, contact Peg Swanson at 402-444-5930.

PARK MAINTENANCE

Grounds Maintenance Workers - 40 hours per week

Part-Time AEO1. Must have Class B CDL - 40 hours per week

Must be 18 years or older with a valid license

Days, some evenings, and weekends

For more info, contact Donna Kaluza at 402-444-5960.

