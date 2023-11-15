Part of westbound Dodge reduced to one lane for major sewer repair

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Major sewer repair has forced a two-block stretch of westbound Dodge to be reduced to just a single lane.

It runs from 76th to 78th and Dodge and began on Tuesday morning.

The Omaha Public Works department expects it'll complete the emergency project in two weeks.

In the effort for cars to begin to funnel into a single lane, one driver's decision apparently caused another to lay on their horn for more than 40 seconds around the lunch hour on Tuesday.

"It's terrible," said Charles Phillips, who claimed it took him 15 minutes to work through the line and into the gas station. "I'm going to be taking a different route."

The traffic issue is frustrating for even those taking a bus.

"One person was maybe not in the right lane," said Stephanie Andersen, who took a Moby bus, a personal bus service for people with disabilities. "There was honking going on. So, it's not a peaceful ride sometimes."

The city says it impacts a regional sewer line.

The construction "makes it tough for a while," said Tom Brummett. "They gotta do what they gotta do. They have to have room to work. I'd hate to be in the business of fixing roads because everybody complains. It just is what it is."

Construction in the area has been a constant since the spring. Omaha Public Works tells 3 News Now managing the busy area has been a challenge, because private redevelopment, large project work, and necessary utility work are all involved. Projects are in a rush to beat the winter, too.

