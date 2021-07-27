Partnership 4 Kids fundraiser brings in around $60,000

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Partnership 4 Kids teed off for their Swing 4 Kids fundraiser on Monday.

It works to support local kids and their education goals. Officials say the event raised about $60,000, which will help about 3,100 kids with college and higher education ambitions.

3 News Now anchor Serese Cole emceed the event. The event involved a golf scramble as well as raffles, a silent auction, and prizes.

Organizers say the money raised goes a long way.

"We help them with getting to and through college, reaching their goals, getting college scholarships with mentoring matches, so that money goes a long way in really helping the youth that we serve reach their goals in our community,” said Molly Verble with Partnership 4 Kids.

Partnership 4 Kids works with students in the Omaha Public School system and says more than 90% of the kids they work with enroll in post-secondary education after graduating high school.

