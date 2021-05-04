Partnership aims to bring affordable housing to North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The City of Omaha and Habitat for Humanity will partner to build affordable housing on a long-vacant property in North Omaha, city officials announced Wednesday.

The city transferred property near 51st and Sorensen to Habitat Omaha for $1 under Nebraska Community Development law. The property was previously considered for storm water control, which city officials said is no longer needed.

The city said Habitat Omaha will build 88 single-family homes on the property, each with 3-5 bedrooms and up to 1,800 square feet with appraised values ranging from $175,000 - $200,000.

City of Omaha

"The City of Omaha and Habitat for Humanity are good partners with a long record of working together to provide safe, affordable housing and making a difference in our neighborhoods," said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. "This project creates additional opportunities for home ownership and will build up the surrounding neighborhoods."

The city said Habitat Omaha agreed to improve sidewalk and street connectivity with the surrounding neighborhoods. The initial plan calls for connecting Mary Street and Newport Avenue to Forest Lawn Avenue.

The agreement must be approved by the Planning Board and the Omaha City Council. Site preparation work will begin this year, with construction on the first homes slated to begin in 2023.

Habitat Omaha will host two community meetings to share plans for the new development, receive feedback and answer questions:

May 25, 2021 — Zoom Meeting at 12 PM

May 27, 2021 — In-person meeting time and place to be announced

Visit habitatomaha.com/community for updates on the project.

