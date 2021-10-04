Patriot Guard Riders honor local fallen servicemembers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Patriot Guard Riders honored the service of three fallen veterans on Monday.

Lt. Col. Robert David Bradshaw was one of them. He passed away on September 28.

Bradshaw served in the Army during World War II and the Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders provided the flag line at the service.

"We owe these service members a tremendous debt,” said Mike Hendrick with the Patriot Guard Riders of Nebraska. “A debt we'll probably never be able to repay. The most we can do is acknowledge that debt to the veteran and make it on display for the public. We owe them so much."

A memorial service for Bradshaw was held on Friday. He was 93.

