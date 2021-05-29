Watch
Patriotic parade held in downtown Omaha

Posted at 3:38 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 16:38:11-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - People converged in downtown Omaha on Friday evening to honor Gold Star families and veterans for Memorial Day.

People enjoyed a parade and concert despite the chillier than normal weather.

Patriotic Productions put the event on. Gov. Pete Ricketts also spoke at the event.

"Even just here tonight, I was talking to some of our veterans, who when they came back maybe from the Korean War or Vietnam War, felt like they didn't get the recognition they deserved,” Ricketts said. “And, indeed, we can never repay our veterans or their families for the sacrifices they have made on their behalf."

The event featured performances by Lee Greenwood and Grateful Heart.

