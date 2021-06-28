Patrol: 1 person killed in I-80 crash in eastern Nebraska

GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says one person was killed in a weekend crash along Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

Investigators say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when a westbound sport utility vehicle went off the interstate and crashed in a creek near the Greenwood exit.

First responders sent to the crash site attempted to save the driver's life, but he died at the scene. Authorities have not released the man's name.

