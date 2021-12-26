Patrolling for impaired drivers during the Holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State trooper Bailey Nesbitt has already seen unfortunate incidents of drinking and driving this Christmas.

"There was a driver in front of me having trouble maintaining their lane and they were arrested for a DUI," Nesbitt said.

In 2021 troopers have made more than 1100 arrests for motorists, driving under the influence.

"One of the more devastating is when there is an accident and someone could possibly be injured or killed or that person drinking and driving could injure and or hurt themself, and then, it's just uncalled for because it can be avoided," Nesbitt said.

Ride-sharing, community safe-ride programs, or designated drivers: all are options that Nesbitt wants to emphasize.

"It's an avoidable arrest, if you're gonna drink, stay home or get a sober ride," Nesbitt said.

Keeping the "happy" in holidays is all Nesbitt wants for Nebraskans.

"It can affect your job, it can affect your family, if you are someone that was injured due to a drunk driver, if you were someone arrested for drunk driving, it can affect all aspects of your life," Nesbitt said.

Troopers and dispatchers are working overtime until Jan. 1 thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

