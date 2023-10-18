Pay it Forward: Bryan Middle School teacher receives $500 check for classroom

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Each month 3 News Now is paying it forward — giving checks to local teachers.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz visited Bryan Middle School on Wednesday.

Special needs teacher Megan Bogdanovich received a $500 check from our partners at First Interstate Bank in front of her class and co-workers. She plans to use it to improve her classroom.

If you know a teacher who deserves a nomination, you can submit one on our website here . The form takes about five minutes to fill out, but could result in a $500 check for your favorite local educator.

