PAY IT FORWARD: Bellevue teacher receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Mrs. Kraft, a Bellevue teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

“Mrs. Kraft's classroom has an economy where the students complete job applications & are hired for different classroom jobs in which they receive a monthly salary. They are also required to pay a monthly bill that includes desk/chair rental and a water, sewer, trash bill. At the end of each month they can purchase items from the classroom store using their money or opt to save it for the end of year auction. If awarded this money, it will be used to help purchase gift certificates to local businesses that the students can bid on at the end of year auction. This is a great opportunity for students to learn the benefits of a strong work ethic, delayed gratification and the basics of money management.“

Congrats to Mrs. Kraft and Peter Sarpy County Elementary!