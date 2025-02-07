PAY IT FORWARD: Bennington teacher receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Meg Peitzmeier elementary teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominator shared with us, “Any student who walks into Ms. Peitzmeier’s class feels important and loved. She is dedicated to the love of learning through play, laughter, songs, and fun. Each day brings new excitement. Ms. Peitzmeier dedicates so much of her time in each student and believes each kiddo is special and can-do hard things. We are blessed to have her as a part of our child’s story..”

Congrats Meg! If you are an educator or know a local educator who is deserving of the check, enter for a chance to win right here on our website. Just click on the contests tab at the top of the screen.