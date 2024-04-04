PAY IT FORWARD: Beveridge Magnet Middle School teacher receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Rebecca Speer, a teacher at Beveridge Magnet Middle School who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

Mrs. Speer teaches the Alternate Curriculum Program to special needs students at Beveridge.

As the nominator wrote, “Every year, the week before winter break, she stays after school and magically transforms her room to a different theme to surprise her students and show them the magic of the holidays every morning! One day will be the Polar Express, another day the whole room is 'Frozen'. She does this on her own time and with her own funds. Mrs. Speer is pretty incredible and the students are so lucky to have her. Their faces say it all when they walk in their classrooms! These funds will help her keep this tradition alive for future students!”

Congrats, Rebecca Speer!


