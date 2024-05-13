PAY IT FORWARD: Boyd Elementary School teacher Pam Pane receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Pam Pane, a teacher at Boyd Elementary School who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

“Ms. Pane loves her Kindergarten kids as her own! She provides snacks daily spending her own money so her kids don't go home hungry. Ms. Pane also buys supplies monthly to keep her kids engaged and learning. These kids are SO lucky to have her! Ms. Pane is a perfect example of one person changing lives for the better, every single day,” her nominator wrote.

Congrats Pam Pane! If you are an educator, or know a local educator who is deserving of the check, enter for a chance to win right here on our website. Just click on the contests tab at the top of the screen.