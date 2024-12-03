Watch Now
PAY IT FORWARD: Carter Lake Elementary School Teacher receives $500 check

Congratulations to Tiffany Smith, a third grade elementary teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.
As the nominator shared with us, “Mrs. Smith would use the money to buy alternative seating options for her students in their classroom. They have a fairly large class this year and could use some places to comfortably work other than their tables to help maximize learning.”

Congrats Tiffany Smith! If you are an educator or know a local educator who is deserving of the check, enter for a chance to win right here on our website. Just click on the contests tab at the top of the screen.

