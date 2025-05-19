PAY IT FORWARD: Council Bluffs teacher receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Nancy Rutherford, Council Bluffs teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominator shared with us, “Every morning Nancy Rutherford makes a difference in not only the kiddos lives but the parents and the whole school. We know our kiddos are taken care of no matter their differences. She and her teaching assistant Ms.G are the most wonderful preschool teachers in the district. Nancy's assistant Ms.G had a fall last month resulting in a broken bone and after over a decade of teaching together has struggled to do it alone with the help of temporary assistants throughout the weeks. They are both amazing and I'd love for them to both get the recognition they deserve.!...”

Congrats to Nancy and Roosevelt Elementary!

